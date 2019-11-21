Lavonia E. Cross, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lavonia Cross, 94, of Andover, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

She was born in Parkman, Ohio, on April 1, 1925. She had a rough start in life as she was neglected by her mother and was adopted by Ernest and Della Gifford when she was six weeks old.

Raised in Geneva, she graduated from Platt R. Spencer High School in 1943 and worked at the Industrial Rayon in Geneva during the war.



She has two children from her first marriage, Howard Peterson and Lavonia “Sissy” Peterson. She married George A. Cross in 1952 and Mary Sarah was born in 1954. George Arthur preceded her in death in 1981.

Mary gave Lavonia three grandchildren, Melissa Schroeder, who lives in Andover and is married to Ted Schroeder, Aaron Cole lives in Willoughby and Rachael McDaneld, married to USAF Lt. Col Louis McDaneld, lives in Glenwood, Iowa. Lavonia loved her grandchildren and they claim she was the best gramma ever. She never missed a little league game or school event they were participating in. The only thing that topped being a grandmother was being a great-grandmother. Melissa has two children, Sarah and Nathan Henry. Lavonia claimed the best day of her life is the day Sarah was born. As they grew up, she was so proud of Sarah’s musical talent and Nathan’s athletic ability. She attended as many of their events as her advancing age would allow. Rachael has three children, Jonathon, Abigail and Micah. With Lou being career military, Lavonia watched Jonny, Abby and Micah grow up through pictures. She embraced smart phone technology and was quick to ask if there were any new pictures. She enjoyed their visits to Ohio, always ready for a summer picnic, one of her most favorite things.



She was an accomplished seamstress, making all of Mary’s clothes until she graduated from high school. When the babies came, she made baby clothes and stopped sewing for the girls after she made several homecoming and special occasion dresses. It was then that Lavonia started knitting and crocheting making crafts and attending area craft shows. She loaded up her Chevette and off she went. Having retired from Sanborn Wire Products in 1990 she had the time to enjoy her passion of making beautiful things for others. Many of you reading this have her pieces in your home.



Lavonia stayed in touch with her biological brothers and sisters, Fred, Howard, Lawson, Vivian and Delores. They have all preceded her in death but she shares a special bond with her niece, Donna Liebenauer, Howard’s daughter, who lives in Middlefield.



Mary married Kevin Mitchell in 1992 and Lavonia gained a step granddaughter, Kayla Mitchell. Kayla resides in South Euclid with her three sons, Shawn, Liam and Camden.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio. The family asks that everyone who is able to attend to share dinner with us immediately after the service at the Andover First United Methodist Church.

Calling hours will be on Monday, November 25, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

A private burial will take place later in Maple Grove Cemetery, Andover.

Every event in Lavonia’s life deserved a fresh pot of coffee and a meal.

The family would like to thank the staff of Jefferson Health Care and Bella Care Hospice for the love they showered upon her in her final days. They are remarkable caring people and they honored her with extraordinary care.



If you would like to honor Lavonia with a memorial, donations may be made to Country Neighbor Meals Program, PO Box 212, Orwell, OH 44076.

