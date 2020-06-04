Lavette Boone, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Lavette Boone will be held Monday, June 8 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Ms. Boone departed this life unexpectedly Thursday, May 28, 2020 due to asthmatic attach in Columbus, Ohio.

Lavette was born December 21, 1964 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Donald Brown and Doris Jean Boone.

Lavette was a member of New Bethel Baptist church and also sang in the choir.

She recently relocated to the Columbus, Ohio area and she loved and adored being with her family. She was especially fond of her grandchildren. She was a beautiful and spiritual woman who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her grandmother, Rose Brown whom helped raise her; her aunts, Ruth Redding and Carolyn Boone; her loving children, Shanell (Terry) Rozier, Lashanda Boone, Marquala Thomas and Walter Boone, Quincy and Quentin Boone and Dwayne Kanye Eley; her grandchildren whom loved her dearly, Trequan, Takasia, Marvin, Marvel, Marksha, Aundre, Tamia and Kaylie; her siblings, Samuel, Tonya, David, Gail and Yolanda Boone, Stacy Barlow, April Slocum, Joi McClain, Donald Slocum and Maurice Morris and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

Lavette was met at the heavenly gates by her parents; her grandparents, Ethal Owens and Walter Hap Boone; her children, Marvin E. and Breona Boone; her sister, Sonya Boone; her aunts, Joanne Pruitt, Pearlene Foster and Joyce Boone; her uncle, Dickie Boone and her stepmothers, Shirley Slocum and Sis Muldrow.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 8 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service. A balloon release in her honor will be held immediately following the services.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

