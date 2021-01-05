Lauren Rene Nugent, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lauren Rene Nugent, 51, of Greenville, passed away from health complications, on Friday morning, January 1, 2021 at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.



She was born in Mineral Wells, Texas on July 8, 1969 to John “Jack” E. and Betty Louise (Robinson) Nugent.



Lauren attended Reynolds High School and was a surgical tech for UPMC.



She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.



Lauren is survived by her mother of Greenville; a son, Brandon McCann and his wife, Heather, of Atlantic, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Jessica McCann and her fiancé, Thomas Alabran, of Hadley, Jamie Tumpak and her fiancé, Evan Kornbau, of Hermitage and Alexandria Tumpak of Hermitage; three brothers, Jason Nugent and his wife, Teresa, of Greenville, Brandon Levan of Greenville and Gregory Moss of Weatherford, Texas; a sister, Angie Dostal and her husband, Brad, of Des Moines, Iowa and four grandchildren, Mason McCann, Marek McCann, Colton Alabran and Reece Alabran.



She was preceded in death by her father and her fiancé, Gerald Matthew McCann.



Due to the current COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made towards funeral expenses at www.osborne-williams.com, by clicking “Tribute Fund” on Lauren’s obituary page.



Arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125





To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Lauren Rene Nugent, please visit our Tribute Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: