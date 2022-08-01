HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurel B. Dugan, 33, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 18, 2022, with her mother by her side.

She was born August 19, 1988, in Naples, Florida but was raised in Hubbard, Ohio. She was the daughter of Karen Dobran Dugan.

Laurel was a 2006 graduate of Trumbull Career & Technical Center and Hubbard High School.

After graduation, Laurel was employed as a retail manager and she was an active member of the non-profit group Hubbard Environmental & Land Preservation (HELP).

Laurel moved to Albuquerque in 2019 and attended the University of New Mexico, studying Art History.

She loved her job with Carvana where she quickly advanced to management.

Laurel was an avid reader, she enjoyed volunteering for various groups, she loved music, she was interested in and studied astronomy and she enjoyed going to museums of all types. She liked to travel, was a car fanatic, she was a loving dog and cat mom to her Chihuaha Puff and Calico Princess Guinevere. She worked very hard so she could live life to its fullest.

She was an amazing and very much loved daughter, sister, niece, aunt and friend. Laurel was the wittiest, kindest, most loving person and she will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends.

Laurel is survived by her mother, Karen Dobran Dugan; her brother, Seth (Mallori) Dugan and her niece, Malawna and nephews, Micah and Maveryck Dugan of Deerfield, Ohio; her boyfriend, Moises Sandoval of Albuquerque New Mexico; her aunt, Joni Dobran (Albert Romero) of Tijeras, New Mexico; her uncle, Jack (Brenda) Dobran and cousins, Caitlin Dobran and Kelsi Dobran, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne R Dugan of Naples and her beloved grandparents, John {Puff) and Ruth Dobran of Hubbard.

In honoring Laurel’s wish and the family’s request, cremation services have been taken care of by the Trujillo Family Funeral Home of Albuquerque.

Services to celebrate Laurel’s life will be arranged at a later date in both New Mexico and Ohio.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Laurel Dugan Go Fund Me account.