Laurabelle Dorothea Harshman Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurabelle Dorothea Harshman, age 86, died on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on October 6, 1932 in Johnston, Ohio, a daughter of Estella (Hall) and Fred P. Root.

Laurabelle was a 1950 graduate of Johnston High School.

On April 24, 1965 she married Lyle E. Harshman.

She was a homemaker but worked selling home products, like Stanley for over 15 years and then Contempo Fashions and Jewelry.

Laurabelle was a lifetime member of the Johnston Federated Church. She was active in the United Methodist Women and the Martha Circle. Laurabelle was a member of the Johnston Chit-Chat Club, the Bayview Literary Club of Kinsman; as well as, serving as a 4-H leader.

Later she enjoyed traveling across the country with her son, Bruce and his wife, Sherri and her best friend from childhood, Susanne Thatcher.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 46 years, Lyle Harshman; great-grandson, Jacob; a sister, Isabelle R. McAnlis and four brothers, William D. Root, Ivan L. Root, Lawrence D. Root and Edgar M. Root.

Survivors include her son, Bruce (Sherri) Harshman of Cortland, Ohio; adopted granddaughter, Angela Thatcher; stepdaughter, Beverly (James) DeSavigny of Leavittsburg, Ohio; four stepgrandchildren, Lauri (Clyde) Baker, Leslie (Mark) Bennett, James (Chris) Desavigny and David (Melissa) De Savigny; eight stepgreat-grandchildren and three stepgreat-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street Kinsman, Ohio with Pastor Renae T. Meggitt officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 25 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Private burial will be in Johnston Cemetery.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.comwww.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Laurabelle Dorothea Harshman please visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 23 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.