Laura Mae McGhee, Warren, Ohio

Laura Mae McGhee, 84, of 1625 Dodge Drive, N.W., Warren, departed this life Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:42 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, following an extended illness.

She was born December 10, 1935, in Luverne, Alabama, the daughter of Shorty Richardson and Clatie Mae Lewis (Wilson Bryant), also raised by her stepfather, Ollie Wilson, residing in the area since 1968.

She was a devoted housewife, also caring for several foster children.

Ms. McGhee served the Lord faithfully and enjoyed reading her Bible, cooking and fishing.

She leaves to mourn three sons, James E. (Darlene) Brown, Leon Brown Sr. and Jerome W. Brown all of Warren; two daughters, Ms. Linda Grayer and Mrs. Rose (Rufus) Hart both of Warren; one brother, Shelly Bryant of Detroit, Michigan; one sister, Ms. Shirley Bryant of Detroit, Michigan; twenty-one grandchildren; many great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David McGhee; parents; one son, William Brown; two brothers, Tony Bryant and Ned Bryant; four sisters, Ms. Betty Mallory, Ms. Linda Bryant, Ms. Ollie Mae Ash and Ms. Cherry Bryant.

Open Calling Hours will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Because of the COVID19 concerns the family has chosen to have a Private Funeral Service (immediate family only) at 12 Noon.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.