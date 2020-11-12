Laura Mae Farrelly, North Sewickley Township, PA

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Mae Farrelly, 79, of North Sewickley Township passed away on November 9, 2020 at

Brighton Wellness Center after battling dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in Beaver.

She was the daughter of the late Murray Ayers and Laura (Black) Ayers and was born December 26, 1941 in Pittsburgh.

Laura was a graduate of Chartiers High School and was a very dedicated and loving

housewife, mother, and grandmother. She was our best friend and most loyal confident. Laura was Presbyterian by faith and loved her family, all 70 of them.

Laura loved the Steelers, dancing, long trips and of course going to casinos and

she loved her dog Rosie.

She is survived by her husband; Joseph P. Farrelly and their 10 children; Laura

Walko and her husband John, Christine Duncan and her fiancé’Jason E. Sobel, David Pointer, Norman Miller, John Pointer and his wife Lori, Diane Herko, Judy Boring-Hodge and her husband Russ, Brooke Farrelly and her husband Michael, Meghan Farrelly, Trisha vanWinkle, 60 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, numerous great great-grandchildren, and one sister; Ruthann Chavet.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings; Burtha Stasik. Robert

Ayers, and Sonny Ayers.

The family held a private farewell, for Laura, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Turner Funeral

Home in Ellwood City.

There will be a private releasing of her ashes on December 26, 2020 as she is laid to rest with her parents, as her final wishes.

Laura will be tremendously missed by everyone who knew her, it is never goodbye, but only “See you later”.

Arrangements entrusted to THE TURNER FUNERAL HOME located on 6th

and Park in Ellwood City.

