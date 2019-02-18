My Valley Tributes

Laura L. Petrich Obituary

East Palestine, Ohio - February 17, 2019

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Laura L. Petrich, 72, of East Palestine, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Christian House Assisted Living, where she had been a patient.

Laura was born December 8, 1946 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late Walter and Frances (Sharp) Landgraff. 

She was a 1965 graduate of Northwestern High School. 

While residing in Darlington, Pennsylvania she had been a clerk at the Beaver County Courthouse for a number of years. She then re-located to south Florida where she worked as a paralegal for a Palm Beach law firm until retirement. 

After her retirement she moved back to East Palestine to be with her family.

She is survived by two daughters, Beth (Scott) Reed and Lisa (John) Hamner both of East Palestine; a stepson, Eric (Kim) Gingher of East Palestine; a brother, John Landgraff of Arizona; six grandchildren, Josh (Ginger) Crum, Shane and Natalie Hamner, Clay and Wyatt Gingher and two great-grandchildren, Connor and Kelly.

Besides her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her former spouse, Harry Petrich and her beloved dog, Frisbee.

A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home with Rev. Mark McTrustry officiating.

Family to receive friends one hour prior to the service from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, February 23. 

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Alchemy Acres, 1859 Depot Road, Salem, OH 44460 or the Harbor Life Hospice. 

Arrangements are with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


