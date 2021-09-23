Laura Jeanne Stephens, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Jeanne Stephens passed away from a sudden death involving her heart, at the age of 56, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in Westport, Ontario, Canada, with her husband, Joe Stephens, by her side.

Lauras infectious laugh, sense of humor and overwhelming ability to open her heart to everyone she met left a memorable impact on so many people throughout her life.

Her bright light will forever live on in so many peoples hearts.

Laura was born on September, 2, 1965, in Cambridge, Ohio, to Richard H. Dick” Buchsieb and Beatrice M. “Bebe” Lawyer.

She is survived by her three siblings, Carol (Bill) Padden of Cambridge, Ohio, Sara (Michael) Petievich of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands and Richard H. (Erin) Buchsieb, Jr.; as well as, her nieces and nephew, Zoe Marie Petievich of Cleveland, Ohio, Willem Riebel Buchsieb of Columbus, Ohio and Constance Connie Kelly Van Scoter of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Throughout her youth, Laura was very active in gymnastics and track and still holds a record at Cambridge High School for running track. Laura went on to study visual arts at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1987.

Upon graduation, she moved to the East Village in New York City and worked as an accessory designer for Liz Claiborne and spent time in Seoul, South Korea, overseeing production. While in NYC, she met her first husband, Charles Craig Rumberg, of Youngstown, Ohio. They spent four years living and working in NYC before moving to Youngstown, Ohio and married shortly after on September 22, 1990.

Laura and Charles had three children together, Emma Welsch Rumberg of Brooklyn, New York, Anna Grace Rumberg of Salt Lake City, Utah, George Carl Rumberg, III, of Youngstown, Ohio.

Charles and Laura divorced in 1998 and continued to raise their children jointly.

In 2002 Laura opened Lolas Boutique, a dream of hers, which she ran for many years.

On May 14, 2016, Laura married her love of many years, Joe Stephens. Together they were well known in their place of residence in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and especially at their cottage on Crosby lake in Westport, Ontario, Canada.

Laura adored young children and wanted to be a grandmother. She got her wish and became grandma Lola to her stepdaughter, Brooke (George) Russels; children, Charlotte Charlie MacGreggor Russel and Thompson Lewis Russel of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Laura was happiest as a host for her friends and family to cook delicious meals and laugh for many hours surrounded by those she loved. She was very creative and thrived when she was busy. Her creativity and artistic visions were inspiring to many. She had designed an outdoor kitchen for their cottage residence in Canada to entertain her friends and family. Laura was very active in charity work throughout her life; most recently with Charleston, South Carolinas Meals on Wheels program and loved to deliver meals to those in need every week.

Lauras three children and her husband, Joe, have planned a memorial celebration in her honor. The family will be receiving people on Tuesday, September 28, between 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Fellows Riverside Gardens, Kidston Pavilion, in Youngstown, Ohio. Everyone is welcome to come and go as they please. Do not feel compelled to wear black as we will be celebrating the endless love Laura brought to our lives instead of mourning its absence.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made in her name to Meals on Wheels, an organization she was very active and passionate about.

Memorials can be made to East Cooper Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 583, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29465

Or donate online at www.ECMOW.org

