Laura Janet Parillo Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Laura Janet Parillo, 77, passed away peacefully on the beautiful spring Monday morning of April 22, 2019, at Liberty Health Care surrounded by her loving family.

Laura was born April 2, 1942, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James and Margaret Vario Tarantine and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1960 graduate of The Rayen School and worked for J.C.Penney at the Liberty Plaza store for ten years and later worked at Charter One Bank for 15 years.

Mrs. Parillo was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

She greatly enjoyed visiting casinos, bowling and playing cards. Laura’s greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family; especially her grandchildren.

Laura is survived by her husband of 56 years and the love of her life, Vincenzo “Vince” Parillo, whom she married June 30, 1962; three daughters, Josie Biddle of Girard, Lisa (Dr. Kenneth) Emch of Boardman and Margie (Matthew) Diernbach of Girard; eight beautiful grandchildren, Tyler Biddle, Nicole Biddle, Shane Biddle, Kenneth Emch, Jr., Marie Emch, Laura Emch, Allie Diernbach and Vincent Diernbach; a brother, James (Carolyn) Tarantine of Westerville and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Mrs. Parillo will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 26, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard.

Interment will follow at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Laura’s family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 24 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.