Laura Evelyn Norris, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Evelyn Norris, 59, of North Jefferson Street, New Castle, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born November 12, 1960 in Ellwood City, a daughter of the late Norman and Laura (Moyer) Hill.

Mrs. Norris enjoyed playing the Coin Master game, adult coloring and spending time with her family.

She is survived by five children, Cree Hill Williams and her husband, Dajuan Dawson, Shawn Pennachio, Anthony Pennachio, Joani Hodge and her husband, Andrew, and Lauretta Norris; one brother, Wayne Hill; four sisters, Denise McKissick, Ruth Ann McKissick, Donna Reno and Norma Martin; 11 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and her former husband, David Norris.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

Arrangements are being handled by William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, Inc.