Laura E. Mallary, New Waterford, Ohio

Laura E. Mallary, 96, passed away April 30, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born June 3, 1923 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late William and Nancy Cleck Brickner.

She has been a resident of New Waterford since moving from Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania in 1972, and worked as a homemaker.

Laura is survived by ten grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Gloria Vanetten and Nancy Hill as well as five brothers and sisters.

A private burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. Following Laura’s wishes, no other services will be observed.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.