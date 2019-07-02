LaRue Morrison, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaRue Morrison, age 86, died at 2:26 a.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019.

She was born September 13, 1932 in Salem, the daughter of the late Carl and Helen (Coy) Donley.

LaRue was a member of the First Baptist Church of Salem.

She was a homemaker and had worked in the office of Herb Morrison Realty.

LaRue was active in the church and volunteered for many organizations. She loved to crochet, read, bake and do word searches.

Her husband, Herbert B. Morrison whom she married June 30, 1951 preceded her in death September 4, 2009.

Survivors include two daughters, Lucinda (Jack) Kalbfell of Boardman and Rhonda Bauman of Salem; three sons, Kimball (Anita) Morrison of Akron, Kendall (Cheryl) Morrison of North Canton and Scott (Theresa) Morrison of Kent; son-in-law, Ron Gayheart of Akron; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her best friend, Nancy Nutter, who was like a sister to her.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; a daughter, Beth Gayheart; son-in-law, Bill Bauman and sister, Betty M. Smith

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Salem.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13 at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salem Community Food Bank, 1089 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460 or First Baptist Church, 1290 E. State Street, Salem, Ohio 44460.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Servcies.

