Larry W. McKinney, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry W. McKinney, 61, of Lordstown, passed away Sunday evening, November 29, 2020, with his wife and son by his side.

Larry was born October 1, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, the third of five children, to the late John Paul and Sadie (Biggs) McKinney.

Approximately 30 years ago, with the help of his best friend Joe, Larry started his own lawn care company. Acer Landcare allowed Larry to fulfill his passion for lawn care, landscaping and the outdoors.

Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. Some of his most prized memories were fishing trips with his son, Nicholas. Larry was a proud Cleveland Browns and Indians fan.

He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Niles.

Larry graduated in 1977 from Mineral Ridge High School and married his high school sweetheart, Terri (Koenig) McKinney on October 15, 1983. They had one son, Nicholas, their pride and joy.

Larry is survived by wife, Terri; son, Nicholas (Courtney); grandchildren, Eve and Bryce; cherished nieces, Kathleen and Sara; nephews, Kevin (Jill) and Michael; great-nieces Kendyl, Korrine, Ember and brothers, John and Scott.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis and a sister, Debbie.

Larry was a supportive caring husband to Terri, wonderful father to Nicholas and fun-loving, pappy McKinney to Eve and Bryce.

At his request, no service will be held at this time.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Niles in the future.

Larry generously donated his body to the Cleveland Clinic Body Donation Program for the advancement of medical science.

Arrangements handled by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.