Larry W. DeWeese, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Weld DeWeese, age 79, died at 2:38 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at The Grove in Greenville, where he had been a resident since 2006.



Larry was born on June 24, 1941, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Arthur Paul and Bernice L. (Fischer) DeWeese.

He married Shirley E. Gearhart on May 3, 1964.

She passed away on June 8, 2013.



Larry attended Transfer schools and was also a resident for two years at St. Paul’s Orphanage in Greenville.



Larry worked at Greenville Steel Car and on local area farms.



Larry is survived by a son, Matthew DeWeese of Hermitage; a sister, Patricia Allen and her husband David, of Jamestown; two brothers, Daniel DeWeese and his wife, Catherine and Edward DeWeese and Deb Adams, all of Greenville and sister-in-law, Janet DeWeese, of Sharpsville.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two brothers, Frederick Paul DeWeese and Lester Frank DeWeese and sister-in-law, Barbara Heckathorn DeWeese.



Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Larry W. DeWeese, please visit our Tribute Store.