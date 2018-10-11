My Valley Tributes

Larry Roy Swonger, Sr. Obituary

Warren, Ohio - October 10, 2018

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Larry Roy Swonger, Sr., 72, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. 

He was born March 15, 1946, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Harry C. and Rachel Loretta (Uncapher) Swonger. 

On November 12, 1965, Larry married the former Beverly Jean Quinby. They shared 52 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He attended Kent State University eventually receiving a bachelor's degree.

Larry was the projects manager at American Welding for 30 years and moved to Akron Specialty Machinery.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, where he was a radar operator in Alaska. 

Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, target shooting with friends and was a longtime member of the NRA.

Loving memories of Larry will be carried on by his wife, Beverly Jean Swonger of Warren, Ohio; children, Larry R. (Michelle) Swonger, Jr. of Warren, Ohio, Michael T. (Donna) Swonger of Braceville, Ohio, Mark C. (Melissa) Swonger of Warren, Ohio and Rachel R. (Joseph) Natali of Warren, Ohio; cousin, whom he was close to, Sarah Shaffer; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. 

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 14, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. 

Friends may call from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 14 at the funeral home prior to services.

Family and friends may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

