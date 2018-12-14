My Valley Tributes

Larry P. Williams, Sr. Obituary

Sharon, Pennsylvania - December 6, 2018

By:

Posted: Dec 14, 2018 04:16 PM EST

Updated: Dec 14, 2018 04:16 PM EST

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) - A memorial service in honor of Mr. Larry P. Williams, Sr., will be held Saturday, December 15 at 12:00 Noon in the community room of the Connelly Boulevard Apartment Complex in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Mr. Williams departed this life Thursday, December 6, 2018, at the Sharon Regional Health Care Center in Sharon, Pennsylvania. 

Mr. Williams was born April 28,1956, in Durley, Alabama, a son of Wilma Jean Askin Thomas and William "Bill Gurley coming to the valley many years ago.

He served in the United States Army and was a die hard Steelers fan.

He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Larry P. Williams, Jr., Douglas K Williams, Lawrence P. Williams and Toya P Williams; his sisters, Rose M. Askin, Angel Thomas Mary and her husband, Clark Howell; his grandchildren, Nyhlo K Williams, Nyveen K Williams,  Nydiah K Williams, Armonie Williams, Dupree Couch, Jr., Davious Williams and Davion Williams.  

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Genie Thomas; his brother, Terry Allen Thomas; his sisters, Ladonna Thomas Pegues and Norine Green.

Funeral arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Louise E. Jones Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Louise E. Jones Obituary

    New Middletown, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Francis
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Francis "Bud" Bernard Gregory, Jr. Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Marjorie Jane McCullough Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marjorie Jane McCullough Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • John W. Hunter, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John W. Hunter, Jr. Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jamel Lamont Brown Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jamel Lamont Brown Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - December 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • William H. Rodgers Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William H. Rodgers Obituary

    Jamestown, Pennsylvania - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Larry P. Williams, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Larry P. Williams, Sr. Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - December 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • James A. Douglas Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    James A. Douglas Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 2, 2018

    Read More »
  • Vera Eileen Hall Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Vera Eileen Hall Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Elizabeth Householder Bodensky Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elizabeth Householder Bodensky Obituary

    Zelienople, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Gene Franklin Wilson Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Gene Franklin Wilson Obituary

    Champion Township, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Matthew Detelich Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Matthew Detelich Obituary

    Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Louis C. Reda Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Louis C. Reda Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Paul E. Mrofchak Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Paul E. Mrofchak Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - December 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jean L. Pitts Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jean L. Pitts Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Gino Berarducci Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Gino Berarducci Obituary

    McDonald, Ohio - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Reverend Milford Meador Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Reverend Milford Meador Obituary

    Southington, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Winifred Bushling-Hill Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Winifred Bushling-Hill Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help