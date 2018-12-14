Larry P. Williams, Sr. Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) - A memorial service in honor of Mr. Larry P. Williams, Sr., will be held Saturday, December 15 at 12:00 Noon in the community room of the Connelly Boulevard Apartment Complex in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Mr. Williams departed this life Thursday, December 6, 2018, at the Sharon Regional Health Care Center in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Williams was born April 28,1956, in Durley, Alabama, a son of Wilma Jean Askin Thomas and William "Bill Gurley coming to the valley many years ago.

He served in the United States Army and was a die hard Steelers fan.

He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Larry P. Williams, Jr., Douglas K Williams, Lawrence P. Williams and Toya P Williams; his sisters, Rose M. Askin, Angel Thomas Mary and her husband, Clark Howell; his grandchildren, Nyhlo K Williams, Nyveen K Williams, Nydiah K Williams, Armonie Williams, Dupree Couch, Jr., Davious Williams and Davion Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Genie Thomas; his brother, Terry Allen Thomas; his sisters, Ladonna Thomas Pegues and Norine Green.

Funeral arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.