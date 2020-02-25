Larry L. Baker, Sr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry L. Baker, Sr., 80, of Cortland, entered into eternal rest Monday, February 24, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 29, 1939 in Pontiac, Michigan, the son of Howard and Elizabeth (Dayner) Baker, moving to Ohio as a child.

A graduate of Bristol High School, Larry worked as a welder for Halsey-Taylor, ITT Grinnell and Everett Industries, from where he retired.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

He was a member and a deacon at Kinsman Presbyterian Church.

Precious memories of Larry live on with his beloved wife of nearly 23 years, Carol (Forster) Baker, whom he married May 16, 1997; two sons, Randy L. Baker (Kimberly) of Cortland and Larry L. Baker, Jr. (Marjorie) of Jefferson; four stepchildren, Stanton Hover of Gustavus, Crystal McCrimmon of Cortland, Mike Hover of Warren and Jennifer Siefert (Eric) of Kinsman; two granddaughters, Rochelle Baker and Karlynn Baker; six stepgrandchildren, Lynette Schrodel, Matthew McCrimmon, Craig McCrimmon, Brandon Hover, Nathan Gray and Zoe Siefert; one sister, Marlene McKimmey (Paul) of Kinsman and two brothers, Donald Baker of Bristol and Howard “Allen” Baker of Bristol.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a sister, Maxine Ulrich.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. Susan Frances officiating.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 28 at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Cortland.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.