Larry J. Morar Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - On Thursday, December 13, 2018, Larry J Morar, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on February 11, 1941.

Larry is survived by his children, Kimberly Griffo, Julie Statts and Larry Morar, Jr.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.