Larry J. Gregory, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Larry J. Gregory 71, passed away on Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, following a long illness.

He was born in Ashland, Kentucky, on July 20, 1949, the son of Marvin E. and Mabel Irene (Callahan) Gregory.

Larry attended Howland Schools and worked as a pull pit operator at US Steel McDonald Works until it closed in December of 1979 and retired in 1999 as a captain for the OSS Security Company of Warren.

On September 10, 1975, he was ordained as a minister and pastored with his father at the Apostolic Full Gospel Church in Liberty.

He was a self-taught electric and steel guitar and banjo musician and vocalist of Gospel and Country music.

He and his sister, Juanita were Evangelists and shared God’s message in preaching and in songs. Larry was a “Prayer Gladiator” and enjoyed playing softball with his sons, playing horseshoes and watching western movies. Most of all, he cherished the time spent with his loving family and dear friends.

Larry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Loretta J. (Huggins) Gregory, whom he married on June 15, 1969; five children, Lara (Larry) Gregory-Pridemore of Warren, Michael Gregory of Niles, Mark Gregory, Sr., of Fort Cobb, Oklahoma, Tristan (Tara) Gregory of Warren, Trevor (Angela) Gregory of Warren; eight grandchildren, Jacob, Yehonathan, Mark, Jr., Isabel, Shane, Raela, Lilly, Eliyah; sister, Lucille (Lloyd) Johnson of North Carolina; three brothers, Robert (Dolly) Gregory of Toledo, Woodford “Woody” (Patricia) Gregory of Mineral Ridge, Glen (JoAnn) Gregory of Niles.



He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Jassara Gregory; two brothers, Russell Gregory, Charles Gregory and three sisters, Juanita Hanshaw, Infant Wanda Gregory, Waveline Carpenter.



The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church on DeForest Road, Warren.

Family and friends may call one hour prior to the services at church.

Rev. Douglas Brown will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to continue his Evangelism Works.



Arrangements by the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.