Larry F. Hepler, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Frank Hepler, 81, of Rhodes Place, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Butler on October 29, 1937, a son of the late Martha Hepler.

He was married to Vera J. (Teece) Hepler on April 20, 1996. She survives in New Castle.

Mr. Hepler retired as a truck driver from Harbor Steel and was a Veteran of the Army National Guard.

He was a member of the Elk’s and Eagle’s clubs and enjoyed walking, meeting and talking to people, dancing and drawing.

He also enjoyed doing puzzles and playing games and he raced cars at Lernerville Speedway.

In addition to his wife he is survived by three daughters, Trina Hepler, Tonya Puzio and Theresa Hepler; three stepchildren, Linda Simons, Larry McCullough and Bonnie Bardash; one sister, Shirley Rice; five grandchildren, Harmony, Nicole, Natasha, Marrissa and Alisha; three great-grandchildren, Haisly, Kamden and Hunter; four stepgrandchildren, Linda, Brian, Kelly and Lindsey and four stepgreat-grandchildren, Sierra, Trenton, Kaityln and Logan.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Archie Helper and one stepgranddaughter, Becky.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 1 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Pastor Michael Long of Savannah Methodist Church will officiate.

Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.