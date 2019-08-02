Larry Edwin Brzyscz, Rome, Ohio – Obituary

Obituary for Larry Edwin Brzyscz

ROME, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Edwin Brzyscz, age 68, died at his home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

He was born on October 19, 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Lois May (Schaubert) and Walter Brzyscz. Larry was a 1970 graduate of Grand Valley High School.

He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local No. 95 of Cleveland where he worked in construction for many years. Larry was also a member of the Cortland Moose Lodge in Mecca, was an outdoors kind of guy, enjoying fishing, hunting and he loved spending time with his family and friends, most importantly his son.



He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his son, Larry Thomas Brzyscz of Cortland, Ohio; sister, Lois M. (Ralph) Shelton and twin brother, Harry W. (Debbie) Brzyscz both of North Bloomfield, Ohio; sister Bonnie M. (Jim) Plizga of Windsor, Ohio, nine nieces and nephews; nineteen great nieces and nephews and his faithful four legged friend Pepper.



A private service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Western Reserve Land Conservatory, 102 East Park Street, Chardon, OH 44024.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Larry Edwin Brzyscz please visit our Sympathy Store.