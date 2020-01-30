Larry Charles Staley, Fredonia, PA

FREDONIA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Charles Staley, age 79, of East Chestnut Street, Fredonia, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community after an extended illness.



He was born in Clarion, Pennsylvania on August 12, 1940 to Lewis and Charlotte (Barton) Staley.

Larry was a 1959 graduate of Clarion High School and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Clarion University.

He retired from Reynolds School District in 1998 after serving as a fourth grade teacher for 30 years. He had previously been employed for five years in the same capacity at East Forest Elementary in Marienville, Pennsylvania.



Larry was a member of Fredonia United Methodist Church and F&AM Hebron Lodge #575, Mercer.

He enjoyed staying active and was a member of Coolspring Fitness and took part in the Great Ohio Bike ride for six years. In addition, Larry served as the caretaker of Millbank Cemetery in Fredonia for 17 years.

On August 27, 1966, he married the former Carol Huffman, she survives at home. Also survivng is a daughter, Tricia Staley of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a son, Joel Staley and his wife, Jennifer, of Sycamore, Illinois; his sister, Doris Grottenthaler and her husband, Charles, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Jack Staley and his wife, Lucille, of Clarion, Pennsylvania and Lewis Staley of Cary, North Carolina and two grandchildren, Ulrich and Elena.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jerry Staley and a sister, Lena Herron.

Calling hours will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral and Committal Services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Tina Keller, officiating Pastor of Fredonia United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in Millbank Cemetery, Fredonia, Pennsylvania.



Memorial contributions may be made to Reynolds High School Alumni Association Scholarship, 531 Reynolds Road, Greenville, PA 16125.