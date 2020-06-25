Larry “Butch” Favors Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mr. Larry “Butch” Favors-Smith will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Favors departed his life Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Mercy Health Hospital – Boardman Campus with his daughters by his side.

Larry “Butch” Smith-Favors, 70, entered this world on October 24, 1949 in Ravenna, Ohio, a son of Willie Smith and Lillie (Smith) Favors. He was reared by Joseph Glenn Favors whom he acknowledged as his father.

He was a devoted father, brother, uncle and nephew who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Denise (Kenny) Robinson-Stokes and Ramon Beedles, both of Columbus, Ondre Rudolph of Atlanta, Georgia and Sabrina (Quincy) Jones; six brothers, Willie Joe and Jimmie Lee (Adrienne) Favors, of Akron, Kenneth Lee Favors, Dennis Glenn Favors, Jerry Earl Favors and Edward “Pete” (Montez) Favors, all of Youngstown; his, sister, Amanda (Willie) Favors of Warren, Ohio; three nephews, raised as his sons, Robin Lawrence, Keith Lawrence and Kristian Brown; three grandsons, DeMondre Robinson, Quincy Jones, Jr. and Quavon Jones, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillie Favors; father, Joseph Glenn Favors; sisters, Louise Kellie Favors and Vanessa Favors; brother, Randall Otis Favors and his grandparents, Lucille Kellie and Edward Kellie.

Friends may call, Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Please reserve attendance at the funeral ceremony for immediate family members and close friends.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

