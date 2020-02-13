Larry Beckwith, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Beckwith, age 60, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 29, 1959 in Warren, the son of Kenneth and Agnes (Fairby) Beckwith and had lived in the area all his life.

Larry graduated from North Bloomfield High School.

He is sadly missed by his brother, Gerald Beckwith of Warren and his niece, Janet Martin of North Carolina.

His parents and his brother’s twin, Geraldine Beckwith, precede him in death.

Services are private.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com