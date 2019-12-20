Larry Allen Myers, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Allen Myers, 72, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Sharon Regional Hospital following an extended illness.



Larry was born on August 21, 1947 to Cecil and Mildred (Hrisak) Myers in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He attended Hickory High School and received his associate’s degree from Penn State University.

In April of 1970 he married his wife, the late Jane Ellen Myers, who passed away July of 1988.

Larry worked for Westinghouse Inc, the US Department of Defense Fort Meade, Maryland and the National Security Agency (NSA) until his retirement.



He was a longtime member of Shenango Valley Lodge #810 in Hermitage where he was past master and served many positions. Larry was also an active member of the Croatian Home and Slovak Home in Farrell where he shared time with friends and acquaintances.

He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his 2 daughters and his granddaughter, who called him “Grampa Lolly.” He also liked taking care of his 2 cats Patty Pearl and Frosty.



He is survived by his daughters, Emily (Bryan Gemmill) Curley of Huntington, New York, Elizabeth (Brian Tietz) Myers of Ramona, California, grandchild, Sophia Jane Curley, brothers, Philip Myers, Ron Myers, Greg Myers, sisters, Brenda Koppel and Sheila Myers.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Larry Myers and son in law, Patrick Curley.



Friends may call Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at SHERMAN Funeral Home 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA.



Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home.



Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Cremation Service.