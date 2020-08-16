Larry Alan Smith, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Alan Smith, 66, departed this life Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born September 3, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Jordan and Lillie Mae Larry Smith.

Larry was employed with Kmart Distribution Center for 14 years as a fork lift operator, before retiring in 1998. He also worked for Ravenna Aluminum. After retirement, he still worked for Franklin Pharmacy and took his beloved grandchildren on walks, rides and to the store for candy.

He attended Warren Western Reserve High School and graduated in 1977 from Kent State University with an associate’s degree in political science.

He enjoyed watching Turner classic movies, football and barbecuing. His cooking style was unique, grilling his famous fried eggs, broasted chicken and always had a secret ingredient.

He served honorable in the U.S. Army as a Private First Class E3 Clerk Typist from May 31, 1972 – June 6, 1975 during the Vietnam Conflict, receiving the M-16 Rifle Badge, Special Grenade Qualification and several other honors.

Larry always had a smile, something funny to say and was loved by everyone who knew him. His nick names will continue to keep the family laughing: Clayright, Cheryl Lyndsey, Barnacle Head, Stacey Quiche, Big Daddy Kane, Monkey Man and Noye McCoy.

He loved his children, taking delight in showing up at Laird Elementary School and helping them out with their activities.

He leaves to mourn three sons, Reginald Smith of Braceville, Maurice A. Smith of Columbus and Brian A. (Brittany) Smith of Warren; two daughters, Ms. Stacey Smith of Braceville and Ms. Jasmine B. Smith of Warren; three brothers, Robert Perry (Ernestine) Smith of Chesapeake Bay, Virginia, Gregory Smith of Columbus and John Smith of Wilmington, Delaware; three sisters, Ms. Margaret Hall of Coral Springs, Florida, Ms. Shirley Smith and Ms. Debra Redd both of Dayton; devoted, long time loving companion, Ms. Arvella Smith of Warren; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Larry Alan Smith II; three brothers, Jerry Smith, Donald Smith and Eugene Smith; four sisters, Ms. Barbara Weakley, Mrs. Gwendolyn Simmons, Ms. Edith Priest and Ms. Linda Smith.

Larry’s crooked smile, wise cracks and generous nature will be missed. The world has truly lost a special soul.

The family wants to give special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Wade Park Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Nurse John at Warren Veterans Affairs Clinic, Warren Dialysis Center, Franklin Pharmacy, Comfort Caravan, Southern Hospice Care and Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis the family held a private memorial service Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Cards and condolences can be sent to 529 Kenilworth Avenue, SE, Warren, OH 44483.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Larry Alan Smith, Sr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: