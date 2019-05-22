Larry A. Fisher Obituary

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry A. Fisher, 75, of Masury, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 17, 2019 at University Hospitals in Andover.

He was born November 28, 1943 in Hubbard, the son of Arthur F. and Helen Sylvia (Root) Fisher.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in the 4th Armored Division, Larry also belonged to the VFW in Youngstown.

He was a graduate of West Middlesex (Pennsylvania) High School and worked at General Electric plants in both Youngstown and Warren, retiring after 30 years of employment.

He enjoyed small-scale farming and metal work.

Fond memories of Larry live on with his two children, Arthur P. Fisher (Jennifer) of Hubbard and Karen Fisher (Mike) of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Kyle and Paisley Fisher; two sisters, Norma Pugh of Brookfield and Virginia Bennett of Hubbard and a brother, Joe Fisher of Pulaski, Pennsylvania.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a grandson, Wyatt Fisher.

Services are pending.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.