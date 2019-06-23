Larry A. Buntman Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Allen Buntman, 60, of Harrison Street, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born October 30, 1958, in New Castle, son of the late Isaac and Nettie Alice (Langlands) Buntman.

Married to Jacqueline D. (Goske) Buntman on October 27, 2018, Larry loved his immediate and extended family with all of his heart.

He was the owner of Buntman’s Obsolete Torino Parts in New Castle for 35 years.

He enjoyed restoring and collecting car and trucks; especially Torinos, Cyclones and Cobras. He won several national awards at car shows for his cars and he loved his cars.

Due to Jewish tradition please do not send flowers.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Gwendolyn Pristine Buntman of New Castle; three brothers, Harry Buntman of New Castle, Steven Buntman of Monrovia, Maryland and Jeff Buntman of Vacaville, California; one sister, Linda Kettler of Palm Coast, Florida; two stepchildren, Autumn Ealy of Natrona Heights and Bobby J. Hall III of New Castle and two stepgrandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Hyman Buntman.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rabbi Howard Stein will officiate.

Burial will be in Tifereth Israel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Larry’s family.

Online condolences can be sent to www.williamrogerdecarbo.com.

