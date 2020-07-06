LaNora Lee Jackson, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Ms. LaNora Lee Jackson will be held Wednesday, July 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Second Baptist Church.

Ms. Jackson departed this life Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Addison Health Care Center in Masury, Ohio.

Ms. Jackson was born February 17, 1949 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John A. and Ollie Bell Johnson James.

She was formerly employed with the Sharon School District and later attended YSU in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was an avid reader who enjoyed spending her spare time reading her collection of various novels and books. She enjoyed cooking and working on her tablet but spending time with her family and friends is what she enjoyed the most.

Her pleasant personality and kind spirit will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memories her loving children, Charene Jackson, Yolanda Jackson and Cassandra (Jason) Jackson; her stepdaughter Jannitta Sellers; her grandchildren, Elijah Jackson, Trinity Jackson, Robert Rice IV, Ra’Kiya Rice, Janaya Jackson, Jada Jackson and Jordyn Jackson; special nieces, Elizabeth Dessaw and Cynthia Dessaw; her great-nieces and nephews, Blaine Coleman, Jr., Faith Townsend, Michael Dessaw, Jasper Dessaw, Richard Dessaw, Jasmine Dessaw, Tiffani Dessaw, Stan Dessaw and Xazavier McMillan, as well as a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Franklin Jackson; her brother, John A. James and her sister, Loretta C. Dessaw.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of LaNora Lee Jackson