La’Nesha La’Sha Workman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – La’Nesha La’Sha Workman, 26 and unborn son, Major Workman of 1637 Ogden Avenue, N.W., Warren, both departed this life suddenly Friday, April 17, 2020 at 12:30 a.m. at her residence.

She was born January 5, 1994 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Travis Workman and April Riggins.

She was employed with Minuteman Staffing Services for 5 years.

La’Nesha loved spending time with family and friends, but most of all she enjoyed being a mother to her three sons. She had a big heart and gave it away to those she loved.

She leaves to mourn three sons, LaKing Henry Workman, Lorenzo Workman and Prince Workman all of Warren; her mother and stepfather, April and Gary L. Riggins of Warren; father, Travis Workman of Warren; two brothers, LaCameron Workman and David Hollie both of Warren; three sisters, Mrs. Lo’ve (Elvis) Madera of Youngstown, Ms. Jasmine Workman and Ms. Mia Eavenson both of Warren; grandparents, Timothy and Anna Sheely and Ms. Kay Caldwell all of Warren; Godmother, Ms. Laurie Ferrell of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel with calling hours to be held from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Social Distancing will be up held.

Burial will take place at Lordstown Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.