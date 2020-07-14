Zigmond “Gus” Grivensky, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, with Fr. John Keehner officiant, for Zigmond J. “Gus” Grivensky, Jr., age 95, who passed away Sunday morning, July 12, at St. Elizabeth Hospital after a period of declining health.



Gus was born February 28, 1925 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to the late Zigmond and Clara Grivensky.

On June 30, 1951 he married the former Helen Hook.

He came to the Youngstown area in 1955 and shortly afterward built the house that he lived in for the next 60 years.



Gus was a hard worker; he was a bricklayer for over 50 years. He was a proud member of Bricklayers Local 8.

He was a faithful member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Gus loved sports, all kinds of sports and a variety of teams. He was probably the only guy in the area that could cheer for the Browns and Steelers in the same game! He enjoyed true sportsmanship and loved a good clean game. He was an avid Austintown Fitch Falcon supporter. Gus relished his retirement golfing hobby as a volunteer Ranger at Avalon Golf Course.



Gus will be remembered as a selfless person, a loving and devoted family man that was always positive and emulated the “Can Do” attitude of life; he would have been a great umpire, sports official, or coach.



Besides his parents, Gus is preceded in death by his brothers, Stanley Grivensky, Edward Grivens, Bernard Grivensky and Eugene Grivensky and his sisters, Helen Grimes, Irene Gembinski, Elsie Birk and Hilda Grivensky.



He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Helen Grivensky; his children, Lori (Bob) Gavalier, Lisa (George) Carson, Jr. and John (Kim) Grivensky and seven grandchildren, Ryan Gavalier, Oliver Carson, Gwendolyn Carson, Elliot Carson, Sullivan Carson, Finnegan Carson and John (J.P.) Grivensky. Gus also leaves his sister, Molly (Walt) Witten and many, many, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.



Friends may call Thursday morning, July 16 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to Mass, social distancing will be requested and appreciated, please wear a mask.

Entombment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, please plan to share a memory with Gus’ family at calling hours, or visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences on Gus’ memorial page.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Zigmond “Gus” Grivensky please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 15, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.