MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yvonne Epperheart, 82, of McDonald, died Friday evening, August 19, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Yvonne was born August 14, 1940, in Lawton, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Lonnie and Edna (Hanshaw) Boggs and came to this area in 1955.

Yvonne was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and her family always came first. She looked forward to babysitting her grandchildren and spending time with her family. According to her family, she made the best fried chicken and chocolate fudge. Yvonne enjoyed shopping and getting ice cream at Handel’s and years ago enjoyed going dancing with her husband every weekend.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Jack, whom she married November 5, 1955; two daughters, Joyce (John) Thomas of Mineral Ridge and Kathy (Ash Hawkins) Lewis of Canfield; two sons, Tim (Darren Nash) Epperheart of Australia and Ron (Tina) Epperheart of Austintown; five grandchildren, Laura, Stephanie, Johnny, Samantha and Christian and four great-grandchildren, Logan, Hayden, Everly and Ivy. Yvonne also leaves two sisters, Darlene McQuaid and Sue (Dominic) Fuda both of Niles and two brothers, Gene Boggs of Tennessee and Dexter Boggs of Niles.

Beside her parents, Yvonne was preceded in death by a sister, Jewell Brown and three brothers, John Boggs, Thearl Boggs and Stirl “Popeye” Boggs.

Friends may call on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the funeral home.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

