Yvette Marie (Adkins) LaNeve, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yvette Marie (Adkins) LaNeve, 59, passed away at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home on November 19, 2021.

Yvette was born on March 3, 1962, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Douglas W. Adkins and Joan Irene (Jerome) Colburn.

On March 1, 2003, she was united in marriage to Robert L. LaNeve Jr., with whom she had shared thirty-seven years of life.

A graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, Yvette was previously employed at Fairhaven School and several restaurants.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed drawing and painting. Her happiest times were spent with family at cookouts and the annual fair. She also like to watch football, drag racing and NASCAR.

Yvette was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by her husband, daughters Tabatha D. (Tim Daugherty) Aikens and Brandy (Adam) Hickman, several stepchildren, six grandchildren, one sister and five stepbrothers, stepfather Stephen Colburn and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life will be held in the Spring to honor Yvette’s life.

