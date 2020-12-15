CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yola (Morucci) Ciolli, 93, of Canfield, passed from this life on Sunday, December 13, 2020 surrounded by her family at her residence.



Yola was born September 26, 1927 in Montefiascone, Italy, the daughter of Ben and Adele (Bertuccini) Morucci. She moved to the United States at the age of three.



Yola graduated from East High School in 1945 and married the love of her life, John J Ciolli on April 10, 1948.

She was devoted to God, family and ministry. She was involved in the Cursillo Movement and taught many Bible studies prior to becoming a pastor on staff at Highway Tabernacle where she served for 27 years. She served in the Women’s, Prison and Seniors Ministries. Yola retired in 2014 at the age of 87.

She loved the people and history of the Mahoning County community. One of her favorite places was the rose garden at Mill Creek Park. She loved spending time with family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John Ciolli; parents Ben and Adele Morucci and brother, Joseph Morucci.



Survivors include her children, Mary Anne (Charles) Gallagher, David (Patty) Ciolli, Linda Ciolli and Nancy (Richard) Buchta; grandchildren, Michelle (J.T.) DelGarbino, Kelley Gallagher, Jill Mansfield, John (Amanda) Ciolli, Matthew Ciolli, Nicholas Buchta and Zachary Buchta; great-grandchildren, Jack, Alex, Andrew and Gianna DelGarbino, Ella, Adele and Nathan Mansfield, Amelia and Isla Ciolli; siblings, Mary Crocetti, Norma (James) Fink and Ben (Mary) Morucci and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the many people who helped care for Yola: Home Instead Team and caregivers Lynne and Karen, Hospice of the Valley and her nighttime caregivers, Kathy, Caroline, Jayetta and especially, Karen Pecchia.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be designated in her name to Yola’s Cafe at Highway Tabernacle.



Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 19 at Highway Tabernacle (located at 3000 Raccoon Road in Austintown) with services immediately following at 3:00 p.m.



For the safety of the family, and everyone, we will practice social distancing and masks are required.

Services will also be live streamed at 3:00 p.m. Go to www.highwaytab.church and scroll down to click the tab to watch on Facebook or YouTube.

