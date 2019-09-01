Woodrow “Woodie” W. Harris, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Woodrow “Woodie” W. Harris, 75, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, August 30, 2019.

Woodie was born on August 7, 1944, in Buckhanon, West Virginia, the son of Martin and Lucetia (Butcher) Harris.

On October 19, 1964, he was united in marriage to the former Marilyn Gearhart, who survives.

Woodie spent his career working transportation for Copperweld Steel; retiring after 34 years of dedicated service.

He was also a longtime member of the Cortland Masonic Lodge 529.

When Woodie wasn’t working, he was strumming his guitar. He spent many years as the lead musician for the band, Woodie Harris and The Mountaineers and later the Woodie Harris Show. A talented musician, he passed his love of music onto his family and their band, Ringtail.

Visitation for Woodie will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, Cortland, where a masonic ceremony will be held at 11:45 a.m., with the funeral service immediately following at 12:00 Noon.

Besides his wife of 54 years, Woodie is survived by his children, Ray (Lori) Harris and Brenda (Trevor Coulter) Harris; his granddaughter, Kathy Harris; his niece, Sandy (Darrell) Wolcott; his brother, Matthew Canter; sister, Margaret “Toby” Lanhem, as well as, many other relatives.

Woodie was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jerri Lloyd and his brother, Marcus Canter.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Ohio Living Hospice Staff for their love, care and support during the last two years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio Living Hospice.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 2 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.