BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wolfgang August Miggo, age 86, a resident of Mock Road for the past 48 years, died Friday, September 15, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House surrounded by his family.



Born September 21, 1936, in Deutsch Eylau, Germany, the son of Paul and Hilda (Schamp) Miggo.

He immigrated to the U.S. and settled in Ashtabula, Ohio in 1952. While he was always very proud of his German heritage, his patriotism to America also give him a great deal of pride. He always said he may not agree with what you say but would always defend your right to say it!



He worked 36 years as a production manager for Coca-Cola. Always a hard worker and happiest when being productive, he also worked part-time in his retirement for Curt Morrison of Meander Excavating.



He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Ashtabula, which taught him the value of his family to which he devoted his life.

He was always ready to help with any home remodel or garden project and he was always there for his entire family, his wife, kids, grandkids and siblings, throughout his long and productive life.

He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Mary Lou (Johnson) Miggo; his children, Russ (Virginia) Miggo, Ron (Debbie) Miggo, Lisa (Jim) Laughton and Jennifer Fobes; eight grandchildren, Max, Jeramy (Loren), Jaynie, Jordan (Victoria), Jade, Katie (Nathan), Gina (Chuck) and Rob (Andrea); six great-grandchildren, Orion, Sadie, Torren, Leif, Aubrey and Henry; his two sisters, Helga Doliber of Alpine, California and Betty Osborne of Ashtabula, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Hilda; his stepmother, Elsie; his brothers, Gunter and Hans and his son-in-law, Jay Fobes.

Friends may call on Monday, September 25 from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield, followed by the funeral service at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Burial will take place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in North Cemetery, 4626 S. Pricetown Road, Berlin Center, OH 44401. Family is invited to attend.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

