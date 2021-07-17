Wladyslaw “Walter” Piskor, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wladyslaw Piskor, 79, of Austintown died unexpectedly Saturday evening, July 10, 2021 at his residence.

Wladyslaw, known as Walter was born May 29, 1942 in a Polish Army Camp in Kermine, Russia, a son of the late Antoni and Anna (Jankiewicz) Piskor.

Walter served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He worked for General Motors in Tarrytown, New York for 29 years, coming to this area in 1995 and worked at the General Motors Lordstown plant for four years, retiring in 1999.

Walter enjoyed fishing and was an avid golfer.

He leaves his wife, the former Ewa Czarzasty, whom he married September 21, 1985; his daughter, Elzbieta (Jim) Graff of Boardman and two grandchildren, Annia and Oliver. He also leaves a cousin, Katarzyna (Robert) Krol and their children, Matthew and Jason.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother.

Friends may call on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Roman Catholic Parish.

A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the church.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

