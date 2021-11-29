Winifred “Winnie” Stebbins-Workman, Farmdale, Ohio

FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Winifred “Winnie” Stebbins-Workman age 89, of Farmdale, Ohio passed away November 24, 2021, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Warren, Ohio.

She was born on February 17, 1932 to the late Doyne W. and Ruby Simmons Wheatley. She will be missed by her family and friends and they will carry her memory in their hearts.



No service will be held at this time.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel.

