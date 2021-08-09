Wilmer Kenneth “Ken / Jonesy” Jones, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilmer Kenneth “Ken / Jonesy” Jones, Jr., 82, of Austintown, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Mercy Health Boardman from complications due to COVID-19.

Ken was born on August 28, 1938, in Vanderbilt, Pennsylvania, a son of Wilmer Kenneth Jones, Sr. and Lucy (Shallenberger) Jones.

He married the love of his life, Deryl “Dee” Jones on March 29, 1958.



He was a member of Argus Lodge No. 545 in Canfield; Aut Mori Grotto of Youngstown; and the York Rite bodies of Canfield where he was serving St. John’s Commandery No. 20 as its Sentinel. He was also a recipient of the Meritorious Service Award from the Grand Commandery of Knights Templar of Ohio. He was a member of the Ellsworth Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years, proudly serving as a Lieutenant and as President of the Ellsworth Firefighter’s Association.



Ken was larger than life. He had an infectious laugh and loved to tell stories (just ask anyone who ever met him). He never met a stranger and would help anyone in need. He was a jack of all trades and used those skills generously to help family, friends and neighbors. He loved nature and enjoyed hunting with his father, brothers, nephew and son-in-law. He adored his grandchildren and nieces and nephews and always made time to attend their events and to take them fishing or to catch crawdads in the creek. More recently he was overjoyed to play with his great-grandson, Colton. He loved and was truly loved by all of his family. He will be greatly missed but his smile, stories and the fond memories we all have of him will live on forever in our hearts and minds. Our lives were made richer by his love.



Ken was a 1957 graduate of Dunbar Township High School.

Throughout his career, he worked in the oil fields of Wyoming, at Fisher Scientific and at Warner & Swasey as a tool tech. Then, in 1970 he started at the Fisher Body division of General Motors in Lordstown where he was employed as a journeyman tool room machinist for 24 years before retiring in 1994. He was also a member of the Fire Brigade at GM.



During the early part of his retirement he worked as a handyman and continued to serve his community as a volunteer. In 1999 he and Deryl sold their home in Ellsworth and traveled the U.S. in their camper until 2004 when they moved to Austintown. That, however, was not the end of their travels. They enjoyed many winters in Texas and Florida and were especially proud of the time they spent as hosts at Dinosaur Valley National Park. They have traveled to all 48 continental U.S. states including many state and national parks; and often stopped to visit with family and friends along the way.



He will be deeply missed by his wife of 63 years, Deryl (Keffer) Jones of Austintown; daughter Dorinda (Bob) Sternburg of Canfield; son Kenneth (Tracey) Jones of Pittsboro, North Carolina; grandchildren Andrew Sternburg, Taylor Jones, Marissa (Sternburg) (Jeremy) Hartman, Alice Jones, Hannah Jones; step-grandchildren Arbor Krehnbrink, Comet Krehnbrink; great-grandson Colton Hartman; brothers David (Ginny) Jones of Austintown, Russell (Diana) Jones of Brunswick, Barry Jones of Amherst and Daniel (Janie) Jones of Brook Park; sister-in-law Ellen (Terry) Hall of Dawson, Pennsylvania; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters Martha Jeane (Jones Ferraro Kunkle) Henry and Norma Lee Jones.



Friends and family will be received Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a Masonic service at 7:30 pm at the Lane Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman, Ohio 44512.



Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel. Due to the circumstances of his death, the family will require that all attendees wear a mask at both. A live feed of the funeral service will be available for anyone who is unable to or does not feel that it is safe to attend. As per Ken’s request, cremation will follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Knights Templar Eye Foundation, Inc., 3201 Cross Timbers Rd., Flower Mound, TX 75028 (www.KTEF.org).



