Wilma Jean Shepherd, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma Jean Shepherd, 92 of Youngstown, died Friday evening, October 1 at Omni Manor.

Wilma was born January 15, 1929 in Lum, Michigan, a daughter of the late Roy and Blanche (Mitchell) Hough and came to this area in 1970 from Flint, Michigan.

In 1985, Wilma and her husband, Malcomb, moved to Daytona Beach, Florida in 1985 and resided there for 30 years. She returned to this area in 2007 after the death of her husband.

Wilma enjoyed knitting and reading and loved to listen to Frank Sinatra.

Her husband, Malcomb Royce Shepherd, whom she married June 26, 1949, died March 6, 2006.

Wilma leaves a daughter, Bonnie (Robert) Clark of Youngstown; two sons, Michael (Lynda Bomback) Shepherd of Youngstown and Steven (Toni) Shepherd of Charlotte, North Carolina and two grandchildren, Leyla (Jay) Kyrie and Megan (Travis) Love. Wilma also leaves three great-grandchildren, Brody, Emily and Dryden and her beloved cat, Tootie.

Besides her parents and her husband, Wilma was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Hough and Harold Hough.

There will be no services or calling hours per Wilma’s wishes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.