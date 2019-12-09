William Wade Srock, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Wade Srock, age 87, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

William was born on October 15, 1932, in Coalport, Pennsylvania, the son of Fred and Josephine (Keith) Srock.

William was happily married to the love of his life, the former Joyce Ann Osborne, for 65 years, before her passing on March 23, 2018.

He was part of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He was a mechanical engineer for many years. Later in life he was a semi-truck driver along with his wife and through that they traveled all across the United States.

William loved camping, square dancing and going to the Canfield Fair. He was also a member of the Greenford Christian Church.

One of William’s greatest joys in life was spending time with his family.

William is survived by his children, Robin (Dan) Anderson of Salem, William (Patty) Srock of Prescott, Arizona, Brian (Nancy) Srock of Berlin Center and Susan (Darrin) Parry of Aiken, South Carolina; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and many other beloved family members including his brother, Gary Srock of Salem and his sisters, Myra May of Ila, Georgia and Millie Putney of Warrenburg, New York.

Besides his parents and wife, William is preceded in death by his siblings, Jean Srock, Fritz Srock, Prescilla Robinson, May Foust and James Srock.

Friends and family may call Lane Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. with John Bush officiating services beginning at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Greenford Christian Church, P.O. Box 53, Greenford, OH 44422.

