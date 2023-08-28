HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William W. Foreman, age 93 of Howland, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 25, 2023, at his daughter’s home.

He was born on April 6, 1930, to the late Joseph and Mable Peterson Foreman.

He is also preceded by his wife, Dolores Foreman and daughter, Susan Marshall.

He served proudly in the United States Marine Corps and retired for United Telephone Company as an installer. He also worked as a security officer for Tri-Angle Security guarding military equipment at Ravenna Arsenal.

He is survived by his daughter, Darlene Elswick; grandchildren, Crystal Marshall, Jonathan Bland and William (Danielle) Bland; great-grandchildren, Faith and Hope Bland and numerous other extended family members.

The family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel where a private funeral service will be held.

