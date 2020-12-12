William W. Cavender, Jr., Mecca Township, Ohio

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Wayne Cavender, Jr., known to most as “Bill”, age 65, passed away at Vibra Hospital in Boardman after a brief illness on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Bill was born April 25, 1955 in Warren, Ohio to William W. and Helen J. (Shell) Cavender.

He was a 1974 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Bill worked for ODOT for over 30 years.

Bill was a member of Central Christian Church, Old Erie #3 F&AM, the Ali Baba Grotto where he was a Past Monarch, the Cortland Moose where he was a Past Governor and the Cortland Lions Club where he was a Past King Lion.

Bill loved tinkering on old cars and he currently was working on a red 1962 Corvair; the brand didn’t matter as long as it was cool.

Bill was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Cavender; his mother, Helen; his daughter, Beth (James) McBride; his brother, Michael (Tabitha) Cavender; three grandchildren, Kelsey, Austin and Victor.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N High Street, Cortland.

Social distancing will be enforced and a facial covering will be required to enter the funeral home. Funeral services will be private.

Interment in Crown Hill Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Christian Church, 2051 E Market Street, Warren, OH 44483 or to the Autistic Society of the Mahoning Valley, 755 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite D3, Boardman, OH 44512.

