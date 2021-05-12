William T. Shagla, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William T. Shagla, 90, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Bill was born on August 21, 1930 in Youngstown the son of Thomas and Alexandria (Xhian) Shagla

On July 26, 1962 he was united in marriage to the former Theresa M. DeAugustine who preceded him in death.

A lifelong resident of the area Bill was employed in the steel industry for many years retiring from Bliss Manufacturing in 1995 after 20 years of service.

A die-hard Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan, he was a semi-pro and Triple A baseball pitcher whose enjoyed every aspect of baseball. He also liked cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Bill spent time at the local casino and loved playing 500 Rummy with his daughter. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Bill will be deeply missed by his daughters, Pam (Neil) Frengler and Denise (Matthew) Bilas and grandchildren, Julianna, Vanessa and Nicholas.

He was preceded in death by his wife; sister, Virginia Camperman and brother, Paul Shagla.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

