William T. Horvath, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” T. Horvath Jr., 74, of Austintown, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, surrounded by his family.



Born August 28, 1945 in Pennsylvania, Bill was the son of the late William and Francis Horvath, Sr.



Bill graduated from Howland High School.

Bill served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam.

Prior to retirement in 2003, Bill was an insurance agent for Banker’s Life and Casualty.

Bill was a sports fan, he enjoyed casinos, shopping and especially “flea marketing.”



Bill leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Mary Lou (Vennetti) Horvath, whom he married March 12, 1974; his sister, Jean (Frank) Feo and many nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Joan Kollskee and his nephew, Michael Kollskee.



Private services were held and burial took place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

