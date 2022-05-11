CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held this week for William S. Manus, Jr., 80 of Canfield, who passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic Medina Campus.

William was born April 12, 1942, in Youngstown the son of William S., Sr. and Chaterine Frances (Duponty) Manus.

He was a graduate of Boardman High School, class of 1961 and had earned his bachelor’s degree from Malone College.

Bill worked for General Motors Lordstown Plant and retired in 2006 as a general supervisor.

Bill resumed his Bible study from his early teens and was wanting to become a Jehovah’s Witness.

He was an avid sports fan and a “Jack of all trades”.

Bill leaves one son, Marc Manus and his wife, Stephany, of Los Angeles, California; one sister, Rose Mary Gleydura of Brunswick; one niece, Diane R. (Tom) Gleydura-Zavcer and one nephew, Michael J. (Kristen) Gleydura, as well as three great-nieces, Kallie, Kate and Karis.

Bill was preceded in death by parents; his wife, the former Judith Diana, whom he married November 30, 1968, she passed away May 3, 2019, as well as one son, Christopher Manus, who passed away April 5, 2019.

All services were private and arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

