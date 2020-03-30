William Ralph Scannell, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Ralph Scannell, 85, passed away Sunday, March 29.

Bill was born January 9, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Francis “Curly” Scannell and Margaret (Morgan) Scannell.

Bill graduated from The Rayen High School in 1953 and attended Youngstown College studying dngineering.

The summer months of his college years were spent working for the American Baptist Assembly Grounds at Green Lake Wisconsin, where he was a lifeguard, swim and water ski instructor. It was at Green Lake he met his future wife, Nina Darr. They were married at Green Lake on October 18, 1958 and made their home in Youngstown, Ohio and later built their family home in Austintown, Ohio.

He was a United States Veteran after being drafted and honorably discharged from the U.S. Army serving at Aberdeen and Ft. Knox.

As a draftsman, Bill worked at General Fireproofing, McKay Machine, Wean United and Packard Electric designing office furniture, steel mills and electric arc furnaces. He retired as a CAD designer of automotive wiring harnesses where he worked with rapid prototyping, a precursor to 3D Printing.

An avid golfer, he was a member of several golf leagues and also enjoyed bowling.

Bill and Nina were members of Western Reserve United Methodist Church and former members of Calvary Baptist Church, where they served as youth advisors, Sunday School teachers and sang in the choir.

Left to carry memories are two sons, Alan J. (Lisa) Scannell of Youngstown and David (Maureen Drummond) Scannell of Canfield; three grandchildren, Christina Danko, Stephen Scannell and Matthew Scannell and three great-grandchildren. Also, surviving is his brother, Charles (Betty) and nephews, Jeffrey (Judy) and Gordon (Laura) and their families, of Detroit, Michigan.

William was predeceased by his parents and wife.

A private memorial service will be held with a memorial service planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or Second Harvest Foodbank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 31, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.