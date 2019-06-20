William R. Oravecz Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William R. Oravecz, 84, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley.

Bill was born in Cleveland on February 25, 1935 to William A. and Ethel A. (Machnics) Oravecz.



Bill retired from Environmental Services at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center.



Bill was an avid baseball fan, if there was a ball game to watch the TV was always tuned in especially if it was his favorite team, the Cleveland Indians.



He is survived by his son, William Oravecz; his daughter, Debbie Oravecz; his grandchildren, Kevin and Matthew Oravecz; his sister, Carol (Larry) Hawkins and his nieces, Michele (Jeremy) Schwartz and Meredith (Paul) Melnick; as well as, many other relatives.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.



Prayers of Committal will be said at All Souls Cemetery, 10366 Chardon Road, Chardon, OH 44024 on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.



Memorial donations in memory of Bill may be sent to Shepherd of the Valley, 4100 N. River Road, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.