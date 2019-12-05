William R. Bowser, Poland, Ohio

Lane Family Funeral Homes

December 4, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
William R. Bowser, Poland, Ohio - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 9 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for William R. Bowser, 81 of Poland who died Wednesday morning, December 4 at his residence. 

William was born January 6, 1938 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harry R. and Allie P. (Walker) Bowser and came to this are in 1959. 

He served in the United States Marine Corps as a Corporal from 1956 until 1962. 

William worked in maintenance at LTV Steel for 25 years, then worked for North American Moving for 20 years, retiring in 2000.

He was a member of Bible Baptist Temple.

He had been a Little League coach for the Uptown Kiwanis for 15 years, the Band Boosters president for Woodrow Wilson High School and a former volunteer fireman for Rayburn Township, Kittaninning, Pennsylvania.  He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. 

He leaves his wife, the former Margaret J. Leasure, whom he married April 15, 1959; two sons, William L. Bowser of Poland and Harry R. (Cindy) Bowser of Hartville; three daughters, Dee A. (Michael) McCoy of Struthers, Faye L. (Bruce) DelGarbino of Parma Heights and Vie E. (Aaron) Kuti of Boardman; eight grandchildren, Michael, Joseph, Bobby, John, Brad, Rob, Haleigh (Brandon) and Adam and four great-grandchildren. William also leaves a sister, Mary Lou Stewart of Kittanning. 

Besides his parents, William was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Simpson and Laura McElfresh and a granddaughter, Gabbi. 

Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, December 8 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and on Monday, December 9 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. 

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Ellsworth VFW Post #9571, 11397 Ellsworth Road, North Jackson, OH  44451.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 6 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com