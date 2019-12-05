William R. Bowser, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 9 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for William R. Bowser, 81 of Poland who died Wednesday morning, December 4 at his residence.

William was born January 6, 1938 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harry R. and Allie P. (Walker) Bowser and came to this are in 1959.

He served in the United States Marine Corps as a Corporal from 1956 until 1962.

William worked in maintenance at LTV Steel for 25 years, then worked for North American Moving for 20 years, retiring in 2000.

He was a member of Bible Baptist Temple.

He had been a Little League coach for the Uptown Kiwanis for 15 years, the Band Boosters president for Woodrow Wilson High School and a former volunteer fireman for Rayburn Township, Kittaninning, Pennsylvania. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He leaves his wife, the former Margaret J. Leasure, whom he married April 15, 1959; two sons, William L. Bowser of Poland and Harry R. (Cindy) Bowser of Hartville; three daughters, Dee A. (Michael) McCoy of Struthers, Faye L. (Bruce) DelGarbino of Parma Heights and Vie E. (Aaron) Kuti of Boardman; eight grandchildren, Michael, Joseph, Bobby, John, Brad, Rob, Haleigh (Brandon) and Adam and four great-grandchildren. William also leaves a sister, Mary Lou Stewart of Kittanning.

Besides his parents, William was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Simpson and Laura McElfresh and a granddaughter, Gabbi.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, December 8 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and on Monday, December 9 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., followed by the service at 11:00 a.m.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Ellsworth VFW Post #9571, 11397 Ellsworth Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

